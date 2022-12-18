Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $6,750,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,743,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,076,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,743,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,750 shares of company stock worth $29,993,103 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $163.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

