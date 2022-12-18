Martin Capital Advisors LLP Sells 4,930 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 5.4% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.