Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Reduced by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.7% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $345.84 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.75. The company has a market capitalization of $332.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

