MediWound Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.

MediWound Trading Up 16.5 %

MediWound stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Get MediWound alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDWD has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MediWound from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.