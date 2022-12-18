MediWound Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.
MediWound stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.10.
MDWD has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MediWound from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
