Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 490,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

