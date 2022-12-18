Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Boosted by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $276.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

