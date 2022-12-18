MetisDAO Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $17.14 or 0.00101947 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $75.48 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00015586 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041010 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020109 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00220417 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.24543558 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $867,208.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

