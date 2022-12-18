MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 11,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,470,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,588. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

