Milestone Advisory Partners Has $1.08 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Milestone Advisory Partners trimmed its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 0.8% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners owned 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $4,804,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 199.4% in the first quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.60 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

