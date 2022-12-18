Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives 37.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 34.86.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is 7.35. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 2.35 and a 1-year high of 26.25.
Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
