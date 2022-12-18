Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives 37.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 34.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is 7.35. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 2.35 and a 1-year high of 26.25.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.58 by 0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.