Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Earns Conviction-Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
