Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Earns Conviction-Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 71,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

