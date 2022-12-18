Model N (NYSE:MODN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of Model N stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Insider Transactions at Model N

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $37,285.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,240. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,724,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

