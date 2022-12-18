Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $144.00 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $49.89 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $144.00 or 0.00858960 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,764.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00388980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00096326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.91 or 0.00613890 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00272362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00257069 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,215,050 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

