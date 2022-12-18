Moonbeam Price Hits $0.35 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $169.82 million and $1.86 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00071362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022045 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 482,778,162 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

