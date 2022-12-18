Morgan Stanley Boosts NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $95.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of NetEase from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.14.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.71. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 549.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

