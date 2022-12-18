Morgan Stanley Boosts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $62.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

