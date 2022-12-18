Morgan Stanley Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $60.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OVV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $117,987,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

