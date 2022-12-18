Morgan Stanley Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $52.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Terex Stock Up 0.7 %

Terex stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

