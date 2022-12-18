Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,754 shares of company stock worth $13,915,495. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after acquiring an additional 276,213 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 168,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 46,429 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

