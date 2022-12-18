Nano (XNO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $892,177.39

Nano (XNO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Nano has a total market cap of $93.06 million and approximately $892,177.39 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00004167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,761.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00384392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00868056 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00094863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00609996 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00265719 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

