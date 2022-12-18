Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

