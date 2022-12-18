nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.73.
nCino Trading Down 1.1 %
NCNO opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.35. nCino has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $58.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
