nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Trading Down 1.1 %

NCNO opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.35. nCino has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $58.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,005 shares of company stock worth $527,079. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.