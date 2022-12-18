NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 20% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $33.77 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 20% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00008108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00052875 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021821 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 843,003,450 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 843,003,450 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.38185936 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $43,628,021.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.