Nexum (NEXM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $829.00 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded 62.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and $96.18 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexum has traded up 191.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

