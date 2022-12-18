NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Raised to $57.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.11.

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.62%.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 366.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 145.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 366.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

