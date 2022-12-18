Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 10.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 17.3% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Novartis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $90.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.