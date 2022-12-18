NXM Achieves Market Cap of $243.94 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $36.99 or 0.00220408 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $243.94 million and $3,370.49 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00016083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00041016 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 36.93404365 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,364.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

