Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OCSL. Hovde Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.46 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 4,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190,979 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,526,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,296 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,690,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 304,286 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

