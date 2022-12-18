Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0385 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $220.38 million and $8.01 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,189.33 or 0.07090490 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022054 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03833176 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $9,911,258.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

