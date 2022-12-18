Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Tops $0.15

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $90.97 million and $9.01 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $880.50 or 0.05246071 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00489410 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,866.99 or 0.28997803 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol's launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

