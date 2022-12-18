Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) Insider Purchases £10,708.65 in Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) insider Claire Finn purchased 20,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,708.65 ($13,137.84).

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Performance

Shares of OAP3 stock opened at GBX 47.20 ($0.58) on Friday. Octopus Apollo VCT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52 ($0.64). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £296.51 million and a P/E ratio of 674.29.

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

Octopus Apollo VCT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Octopus Apollo VCT’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

