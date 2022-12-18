OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

