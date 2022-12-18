OKB (OKB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.14 Million

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. OKB has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $8.14 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $21.92 or 0.00130968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OKB Token Profile

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

