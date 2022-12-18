OMG Network Achieves Market Cap of $142.30 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00006074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $142.30 million and $11.93 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00052875 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021821 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.