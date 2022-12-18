Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.11.

Omnicell Stock Up 0.6 %

OMCL stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $184.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Omnicell by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

