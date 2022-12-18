ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $10.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

ON24 Stock Up 4.1 %

ONTF opened at $8.29 on Friday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $393.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON24 Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ON24 by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

