ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $10.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
ON24 Stock Up 4.1 %
ONTF opened at $8.29 on Friday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $393.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.
ON24 Company Profile
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.
