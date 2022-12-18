OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Trading Down 22.0 %

Shares of OCX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.55. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.