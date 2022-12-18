Ontology Gas Hits Market Cap of $75.30 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas launched on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,807,147 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

