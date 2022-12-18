Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Ontology has a total market cap of $142.61 million and $12.31 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.50 or 0.07101382 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00071244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00052595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022236 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

