OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Director Buys $53,265.20 in Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Ock Hee Kim acquired 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $53,265.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 607,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,987. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ock Hee Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Ock Hee Kim acquired 3,757 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,332.60.

On Monday, December 5th, Ock Hee Kim acquired 4,314 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,603.22.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Ock Hee Kim acquired 218 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,463.40.

On Friday, November 18th, Ock Hee Kim bought 100 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Ock Hee Kim bought 114 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,276.80.

On Monday, November 14th, Ock Hee Kim bought 45 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501.75.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $11.27 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $171.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). OP Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $25.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.