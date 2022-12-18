OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ OPAL opened at $7.13 on Thursday. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,834,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,904,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

