OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.
OPAL Fuels Price Performance
NASDAQ OPAL opened at $7.13 on Thursday. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28.
Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels
In other OPAL Fuels news, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,834,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,904,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPAL Fuels (OPAL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.