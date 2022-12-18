OriginTrail Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $67.09 million and $1.27 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

