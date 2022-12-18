Pacific Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pacific Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,548,000 after buying an additional 13,811,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,330,000 after buying an additional 10,807,710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,463,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,628,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $116.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.