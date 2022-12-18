Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Hits $944.60 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $944.60 million and approximately $733,785.51 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002620 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011563 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000137 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.