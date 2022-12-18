Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $41.00 at Robert W. Baird

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised Phreesia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $393,757.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,635.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,068 shares of company stock worth $2,382,552. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

