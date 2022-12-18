Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of -0.82.

Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

