Piper Sandler Boosts Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target to $17.00

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair raised Neogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

Neogen stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. Neogen has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $132.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,598.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,080.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,598.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock worth $502,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the second quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Stories

