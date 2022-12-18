Piper Sandler Raises Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target to $27.00

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Capital Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBNK opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 111,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 73,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 12.0% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 25.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Articles

