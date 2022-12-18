Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Acquires 15,588 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.0% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

