Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

